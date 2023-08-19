Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s Dynamite following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS and is the final Dynamite before All In:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. The Hardys

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

* The Elite vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* Renee Paquette speaks with MJF

* Renee Paquette speaks with Adam Cole

* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship

* FTR have a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks