Updated Card for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The updated card for AEW Dynamite on September 13 has a few additions after tonight’s events at AEW Collision. You can find the latest edition of the scheduled matches for the event below.

* Brian Cage vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

* Grand Slam Women’s Title Four-Way Eliminator Match: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

* AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Match: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW International Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill