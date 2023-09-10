wrestling / News
Updated Card for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
The updated card for AEW Dynamite on September 13 has a few additions after tonight’s events at AEW Collision. You can find the latest edition of the scheduled matches for the event below.
* Brian Cage vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page
* Grand Slam Women’s Title Four-Way Eliminator Match: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Match: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW International Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill