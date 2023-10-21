wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-25-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s Dynamite following Friday’s Rampage. The company has announced the following matches for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS:

* ROH World Trios Championship Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* Dynamite Dozen Ring Match: MJF vs. Juice Robinson
* Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. TBA
* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting

