Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s Dynamite following Friday’s Rampage. The company has announced the following matches for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS:

* ROH World Trios Championship Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay

* Dynamite Dozen Ring Match: MJF vs. Juice Robinson

* Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. TBA

* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting