Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s Dynamite following Friday’s Rampage. The company has announced the following matches for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS:
* ROH World Trios Championship Match: Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* Dynamite Dozen Ring Match: MJF vs. Juice Robinson
* Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. TBA
* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting
