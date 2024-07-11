wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 7-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s episode, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. MJF
* TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Mone vs. Anyone But Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

