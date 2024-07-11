wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s episode, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. MJF
* TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Mone vs. Anyone But Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada
