Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite after this week’s Rampage including the first match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. You can see the updated lineup for next week’s episode below, which will air Wednesday on TBS:

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

* MJF and Wardlow Contract Signing

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

* Jericho Appreciation Society Victory Speech