Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday live on TBS:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

* 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed & FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory & The Gunns

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face

* Jon Moxley speaks