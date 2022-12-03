Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Jack Perry, Dalton Castle, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Shawn Dean, More Competitors TBA

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager

* Jade Cargill, Leila Grey & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne

* Jamie Hayter talks with Tony Schiavone

* Fans will hear from MJF