Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 23, 2022
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow
* Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3)
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
* Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson
* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay
