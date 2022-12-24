wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 12-28-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow
* Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3)
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
* Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson
* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay

