Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
* Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese
* Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue
* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* AEW World Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear
* An Update on Hangman Page’s medical condition

