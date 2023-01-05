Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s big episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday from Los Angeles on TNT:

* Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

* Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

* Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Hook & Jungle Boy