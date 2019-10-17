Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: PAC vs. Jon Moxley, More

– AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show takes place next Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and will feature the following matches and segments:

* PAC vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers

* AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: SCU vs. The Dark Order

* The Young Bucks vs. Opponents To Be Named

* Dr. Britt Baker’s Pittsburgh homecoming