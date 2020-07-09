Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Fight For the Fallen

AEW has an updated card for next week’s Fight For the Fallen after tonight’s Fyter Fest. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place next Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage (w/Taz)

* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Sonny Kiss

* FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers

* The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. The Jurassic Express