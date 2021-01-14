wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT: Dusty Classic Matches, Fight Pit
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s NXT, including several Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bouts. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on USA Network:
* Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Men’s Dusty Classic: Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff & Kushida
* Men’s Dusty Classic: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)
* Women’s Dusty Classic: Kacey Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm
More Trending Stories
- Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW