Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT: Dusty Classic Matches, Fight Pit

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s NXT, including several Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bouts. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on USA Network:

* Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Men’s Dusty Classic: Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff & Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Classic: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)

* Women’s Dusty Classic: Kacey Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm