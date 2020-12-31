wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT New Year’s Evil
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which airs next Wednesday on USA:
* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik
* Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Fight Pit Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
And, finally, last but most certainly not least…
🔥 @FinnBalor vs. @KORcombat for the #NXTTitle in a rematch of the 2020 #NXTAwardMatch! #WWENXT @DexterLumis #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/ucP2jbnf6a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
