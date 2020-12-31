WWE has an updated card for next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which airs next Wednesday on USA:

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik

* Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Fight Pit Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest