Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT New Year’s Evil

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT New Year's Evil

WWE has an updated card for next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which airs next Wednesday on USA:

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik
* Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Fight Pit Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest

