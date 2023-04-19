Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT Spring Breakin’

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT after tonight’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live next week on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

* Trunk Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly

* Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs vs. Kiana James & Brooks Jensen

* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

* Obi Femi vs. TBA