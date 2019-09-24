Updated Card For Next Week’s Raw: Universal Title Match Set, More

– WWE has an updated card for next week’s season premiere of Raw, featuring the confirmed Universal Championship match and more. WWE has set the following matches and segments for next week’s episode from Phoenix, Arizona:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

* Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

* MizTV with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman