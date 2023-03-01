Updated Card For Next Week’s Roadblock Episode of WWE NXT

WWE has a big card for next weeks’ Roadblock-themed episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura

* Jailhouse Street Fight: Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak

* Indus Sher & Jinder Mahal vs. The Creed Brothers & Bron Breakker

* Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy

* Gigi Dolan vs. Jacy Jayne

* Pretty Deadly & Gallus meet face-to-face

* The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Shawn Michaels