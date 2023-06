Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated card for next week’s NXT Gold Rush week two. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee

* Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James