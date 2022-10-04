wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s season premiere episode of WWE Raw. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network.

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins
* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory
* The Bloodline appears
* D-Generation X 25th Anniversary Celebration

