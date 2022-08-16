wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced that the first semifinal match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will take place as Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
The updated lineup for next week’s show is:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai
* Edge vs. Damian Priest
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw live from Toronto
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Finals@AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka vs. #IYOSKY & @ImKingKota
👋 @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/zUpfnkhdbW
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Says Vince McMahon’s Resignation Could ‘Adversely Affect’ Creative Efforts
- Goldberg Speaks On Interactions From His First WWE Year With Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation