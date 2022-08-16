Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new match for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced that the first semifinal match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will take place as Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The updated lineup for next week’s show is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

* Edge vs. Damian Priest