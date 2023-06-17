wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

June 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 6-23-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has added a couple of matches to next week’s episode of Smackdown. Next week’s show, which airs live on FOX, now has the following card:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Unification Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin
* Shotzi vs. Bayley
If Shotzi wins, she replaces Bayley in women’s Money in the Bank match.

