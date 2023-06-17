wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has added a couple of matches to next week’s episode of Smackdown. Next week’s show, which airs live on FOX, now has the following card:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Unification Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin
* Shotzi vs. Bayley
If Shotzi wins, she replaces Bayley in women’s Money in the Bank match.
More Trending Stories
- The CM Punk-ESPN Interview Is Here: Punk On His Issues With Hangman, Admits Fault For All Out Media Scrum
- Kevin Nash On Which Wrestlers Would Fit In With A Modern NWO
- AEW Talent Reportedly ‘Aware’ Of Comments Made By CM Punk In ESPN Interview
- Kurt Angle & Frankie Kazarian On TNA Hall of Fame’s Importance, Sting’s Induction