Updated Card For NXT Battleground
May 23, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT Battleground following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the PPV, which airs live on May 28th from Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee
* NXT Women’s Championship Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers
* Last Man Standing Match:
