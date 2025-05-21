wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Battleground
May 20, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT Battleground following tonight’s episode of NXT. You can check out the card below for the show, which takes place on May 25th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace
* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks Lorenzo
* Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank vs. The Culling
