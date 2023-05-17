wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Battleground
May 16, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT Battleground following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the PPV, which airs live on May 28th from Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee
* NXT Women’s Championship Finals: Lyra Valkyria OR Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez OR Tiffany Stratton
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw
- Konnan Says Eric Bischoff Had A Lot of ‘Cultural Ignorance’ in WCW
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos