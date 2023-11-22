WWE has an updated card for NXT Deadline following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on Peacock and WWE Network on December 9th from Bridgeport, Connecticut:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. 2 More TBD

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. 2 More TBD