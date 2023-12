WWE has an updated card for NXT Deadline following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on Peacock and WWE Network on December 9th from Bridgeport, Connecticut:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

* Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer (Kickoff Show Match)