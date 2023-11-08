wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Deadline
November 7, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Deadline after this week’s WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 9th from Bridgeport, Connecticut and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Four Competitors TBD
* Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Four Competitors TBD
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Has Suggestion on How Tony Khan Can Solve AEW’s Leak Problem
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Agrees With Vince McMahon’s Decision In Montreal Screwjob
- Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked
- Road Dogg Reveals WWE Wrestlers Who Hide Under the Ring Get Snacks, Undertaker Got ‘Good Food’