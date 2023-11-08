wrestling / News

Updated Card For NXT Deadline

November 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Deadline Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Deadline after this week’s WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on December 9th from Bridgeport, Connecticut and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Four Competitors TBD
* Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Four Competitors TBD

