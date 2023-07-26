Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Great American Bash following this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Cedar Park, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

* Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

* Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson

* Pre-Show Match: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz & Yulisa León vs. The Meta-Four