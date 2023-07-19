wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Great American Bash
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Great American Bash following this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Cedar Park, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks
* NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail
* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls WWE Medical Refusing To Look At Her Neck, Talks Taking Her AEW Comeback Slow
- Samoa Joe Reveals ‘Steiner Math’ Promo Was Done in Two Takes
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments