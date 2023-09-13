wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT No Mercy
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT No Mercy after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on September 30th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov
* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. TBD
* Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
