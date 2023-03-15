wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Stand & Deliver
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has has an updated card for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes
* NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Gigi Dolan vs. Zoey Stark vs. TBA
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Four Others TBA
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kiana James & Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
More Trending Stories
- The Bella Twins Change Public Names In Process Of Departure From WWE
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week