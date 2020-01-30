wrestling / News

Updated Card For NXT Takeover: Portland – NXT Title Match Set, More

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Portland

– WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover: Portland following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, including the NXT Championship match being official as Adam Rose will defend the title against Tommaso Ciampa.

The show takes place on February 16th in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: Portland, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading