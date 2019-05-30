Updated Card For NXT Takeover: XXV

– WWE has released an updated card for this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT North American Championship Match: Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong