Updated Card For NXT Takeover: XXV
May 30, 2019
– WWE has released an updated card for this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler
* NXT North American Championship Match: Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream
* Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
* Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong
