wrestling / News
Updated Card For NXT Takeover
September 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT Takeover following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Full Sail University and airs on WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
* NXT North American Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
