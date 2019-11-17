wrestling / News

Updated Card For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II (SPOILERS)

November 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II

After today’s NXT UK taping in Hull, England, four matches have been set for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. They include:

*WWE United Kingdom Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey
*Ladder Match for NXT UK Tag Team Titles: Gallus (c) vs. Imperium vs. South Wales Subculture vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
*NXT UK Women’s Championship: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Piper Niven vs. Toni Storm
* Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis

