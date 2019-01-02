– WWE has an updated card for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool following this week’s episodes of the weekly show. The show will air on January 12th on the WWE Network. The updated card is as follows:

* WWE UK Championship Match: Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson or Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

* No DQ Match: Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff