Updated Card For NXT Vengeance Day

WWE has an updated lineup for this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day after tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs February 4th from Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. TBA

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James

* Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes