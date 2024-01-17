Updated Card For NXT Vengeance Day

We have an updated card for next month’s NXT Vengeance Day following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches are set as of tonight’s show for the PPV, which takes place on February 4th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Teams TBD

In addition, Dragon Lee challenged Oba Femi to a rematch for the NXT North American Championship. Femi did not accept but said he would consider it.