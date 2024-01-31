Updated Card For NXT Vengeance Day

WWE has an updated card for next month’s NXT Vengeance Day following tonight’s episode of NXT. The following matches are set as of tonight’s show for the PPV, which takes place on February 4th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Wiliams

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vsCarmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

* No Disqualification Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

* Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Adriana Rizzo vs. OTM & Jaida Parker

* 2024 Ladies Of Chase U Calender goes on sale