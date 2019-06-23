Updated Card For Pro Wrestling Revolver’s July Show: Rhyno, Sami Callihan, More

– Pro Wrestling Revolver’s show in Des Moines, Iowa next month will have a host of stars including Rhyno, Sami Callihan, Killer Kross and more. The company posted to Twitter with an updated card, which you can see below:

* Extreme Rules – Tornado Tag: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, & Jimmy Jacobs Vs. “oVe” Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, Jake Crist, & Madman Fulton

* Revolver Championship Match: Larry D Vs. Ace Romero

* Revolver Tag Team Championship Match: BESTies in the World Vs. “The Crew” Rich Swann & Jason Cade Vs. “The North” Ethan Page & Josh Alexander

* International Challenge Match: Ace Austin Vs. Chuck Mambo

* 2/3 Tables Match: Caleb Konley Vs. Andy Dalton

* Open Invite Scramble Championship Match: Wrestling TENT Vs. Manscout Jake Manning Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA

* First Time Ever: Killer Kross Vs. JT Dunn