Updated Card For Pro Wrestling Revolver’s July Show: Rhyno, Sami Callihan, More
– Pro Wrestling Revolver’s show in Des Moines, Iowa next month will have a host of stars including Rhyno, Sami Callihan, Killer Kross and more. The company posted to Twitter with an updated card, which you can see below:
* Extreme Rules – Tornado Tag: Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, & Jimmy Jacobs Vs. “oVe” Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, Jake Crist, & Madman Fulton
* Revolver Championship Match: Larry D Vs. Ace Romero
* Revolver Tag Team Championship Match: BESTies in the World Vs. “The Crew” Rich Swann & Jason Cade Vs. “The North” Ethan Page & Josh Alexander
* International Challenge Match: Ace Austin Vs. Chuck Mambo
* 2/3 Tables Match: Caleb Konley Vs. Andy Dalton
* Open Invite Scramble Championship Match: Wrestling TENT Vs. Manscout Jake Manning Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA
* First Time Ever: Killer Kross Vs. JT Dunn
GET – 100RTs:
Fri, July 26th #AfraidOfTheDark @ValAirBallroom
▪️Dreamer
▪️Rhino
▪️oVe
▪️Rich Swann & Cade
▪️Edwards
▪️Jacobs
▪️Havok & Nevaeh
▪️BESTies
▪️The North
▪️Kross
▪️Romero
▪️Dunn
▪️Larry D
▪️Ace Austin
▪️Manscout
▪️Konley
▪️Barry
▪️& MORE!
🎟️ https://t.co/yvnCZg5LnQ pic.twitter.com/yORSYmtQA1
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) June 4, 2019
