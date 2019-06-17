wrestling / News
Updated Card For ROH Best in the World Next Friday
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has released an updated lineup for Best in the World, which happens on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland.
*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb.
*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Bandido.
*Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham: Pure Rules Match.
*Rush vs. Flip Gordon.
*Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee.
*NWA Champion Nick Aldis & NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe.
