Updated Card For ROH Best in the World Next Friday

Ring of Honor has released an updated lineup for Best in the World, which happens on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland.

*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb.

*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Bandido.

*Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham: Pure Rules Match.

*Rush vs. Flip Gordon.

*Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis & NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe.