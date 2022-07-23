Updated Card For ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH has an updated card for Death Before Dishonor after tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which takes place on July 23rd and airs live on PPV:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* ROH Tag Team Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* RUSH vs. Dragon

* Zero Hour Match: Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

* Zero Hour Match: Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. The Truthbusters

* Zero Hour Match: Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

* Zero Hour Match: Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Blake Christian & Alex Zayne