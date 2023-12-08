Updated Card For ROH Final Battle

ROH has an updated card for Final Battle following this week’s ROH TV. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on December 15th and airs live on HonorClub:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH World Television Championship Survival Of The Fittest Match: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lee Moriarty vs. TBD

* I Quit Match: Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page

* Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson & TBD vs. FTR & Mark Briscoe

* Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor