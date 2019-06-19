wrestling / News

Updated Card For ROH Return to Philadelphia

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor has released the updated card for their upcoming return to Philadelphia on June 29, which will be the second night of the Best in the World weekend at the 2300 Arena.

*The Briscoes vs. Rush & Dragon Lee.

*Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham.

*Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon.

*Krissy Rivera vs. Sumie Sakai.

