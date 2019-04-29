wrestling / News
Updated Card For ROH War Of The Worlds Tour
– Here is a look at the updated cards for the upcoming ROH-NJPW War of the Worlds tour:
Wednesday, May 8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm
*ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.
*Villain Enterprises vs. Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima & ROH TV and NEVER Openweight Champion Jeff Cobb.
*Flip Gordon vs. Bandido.
*Rush vs. Silas Young.
*Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. EVIL and SANADA.
*TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Karl Fredricks and Clark Conners.
*Hikuleo vs Shane Taylor
*PJ Black vs Alex Coughlin
Thursday, May 9 – Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm
*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. PCO:
*Briscoes vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams.
*Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young.
*Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima.
*ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Taylor.
*PJ Black vs Rush
*Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks & Clark Conners vs. Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo.
*Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan vs. EVIL and SANADA.
Saturday, May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm
*The Kingdom vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hikuleo.
*ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb & Jay Lethal & Yuji Nagata & Hirooki Goto & Satoshi Kojima vs. Bully Ray & Shane Taylor & The Briscoes & Silas Young.
*Rush vs. Tracy Williams vs. Eli Isom vs. PJ Black: Winner Earns ROH title match.
*PCO vs. Mark Haskins.
*WOH Champion Kelly Klein vs. Stacy Shadows.
*EVIL & SANADA vs. The Bouncers.
*Cheeseburger vs. Clark Connors.
*Coast 2 Coast vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks.
Sunday, May 12 – Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm -TV Taping
*ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes.
*EVIL & SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima &n Yuji Nagata.
*PJ Black vs. Karl Fredericks.
