Updated Card For Saturday’s ACW Hallowreckoning

WWNLive has announced an updated lineup for ACW Hallowreckoning, which takes place on Saturday in Port Richey, Florida. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which will be available to watch at WWNLive.com:

* Crowning A Champion: Winner Is ACW Cruiserweight Champion!

Sam C vs. Bobby Flaco

* ACW Tag Team Championship Match

The Metro Brothers w/ Skinny Vinny defend The Rapture of Jay Sky & Richard King

* ACW Combat Championship Match

Danny Vincent defends vs. Tony Donati w/ Sean Davis

* Special Attraction Match

Hunter Law vs. The debuting Donovan

* SHINE Wrestling Showcase

ACR vs. Sahara Se7en

* WWNTC Graduates Showcase

Jake Sterling vs. August Artois

* ACW Cruiserweight Scramble Match

Jarett Diaz vs. Takuri Jhon vs. D3 vs. Faboo Andre w/ Sean Davis

* ACW Open Season Six Man Showcase

Jayson Falcone, “The Animal” Tyler Baker & Wheezy T vs. Steve Pena, Nino Cruz & Shane Mako

* Special Challenge Match

D’Lo Jordan vs. Ariel Dominguez