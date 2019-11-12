– WWE has an updated card for Survivor Series, with a new match set and Team Raw set for the men’s Survivor Series-style match. WWE announced on Raw that the secondary champions will face off in a triple threat match with AJ Styles, Roderick Strong, and Shinsuke Nakamura facing off. You can see the full card below.

Survivor Series takes place on November 24th and airs live on WWE Network from Rosemont, Illinois.

* WWE Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day

* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke and 2 stars TBA) vs. Team Raw (5 stars TBA) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (5 stars TBA vs. Team Raw Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre) vs. Team NXT (5 stars TBA)