wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Friday’s show that Saturday’s episode of Collision will feature Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii and a promo from FTR.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tomorrow on TNT, is:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy
* Lumberjack Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa
* Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida
* Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* We’ll hear from FTR
* Hologram debuts
