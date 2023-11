AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live on TNT:

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

* La Faccion Ingobernable & FTR vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks & Big Bill

* Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration