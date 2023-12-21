wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
December 20, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Collision following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King
* AEW Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
* Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue
* Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage
* Christian Cage makes his return